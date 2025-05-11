Why we’re bridging US-Africa legal divide ─ Law firm

In an increasingly interconnected world, the demand for legal solutions that transcend borders has never been more urgent.

This is the vision behind GAB Sterling, a boutique law firm recently launched in New York by three Nigerian-born attorneys: Femi Gbede, Akinbolarinwa Awujoola, and Tomi Balogun.

Speaking to the press following the launch, Gbede explained that the firm’s establishment was driven by a mission to bridge the longstanding legal divide between the United States and Africa, a divide where businesses, governments, and individuals often struggle to navigate vastly different regulatory, cultural, and commercial systems.

“Too often, African businesses seeking global capital or expansion are underserved by lawyers who lack local insight, while US clients entering African markets face a fragmented legal landscape. We are here to change that narrative,” Gbede said.

To that end, GAB Sterling has established offices in New York, Lagos, and Abuja, combining US legal sophistication with deep African expertise.

The firm’s founders bring extensive experience from leading US and international law firms, and offer an insider’s perspective on the legal, immigration, and business challenges faced by diaspora and cross-border clients.

“Our goal is to deliver a forward-thinking, client-centered legal service model. We focus on insurance defense, corporate advisory, immigration strategy, complex litigation, and transactional matters, all through a cross-jurisdictional lens,” Gbede added.

He emphasised that GAB Sterling is more than just a law firm; it is the product of years of shared vision, professional trust, and a commitment to building something distinct.

“We are merging big law training with a boutique mindset ─ nimble, accessible, and culturally fluent,” he said.

Awujoola noted that GAB Sterling is uniquely positioned to serve as strategic advisors to clients navigating both the Nigerian and US legal systems.

“We understand the commercial, legal, and cultural realities of doing business across both continents. Our role goes beyond legal advice. We bring context,” Awujoola added.

Balogun highlighted the firm’s core values of integrity, excellence, and purpose, adding, “We want every client to feel like they have a legal partner who understands their goals, speaks their language, and stands with them at every stage.”

GAB Sterling is already advising clients in its core practice areas and is actively expanding its footprint on both sides of the Atlantic.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE