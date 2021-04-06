Why we’ll shut down courts nationwide from today —Marwan, JUSUN President

The President, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, has explained the reasons behind the union’s decision to declare a nationwide strike and shut down all the courts across all the states of the federation and the FCT.

Marwan said the government, both at the federal and states levels, had failed to address their demands over the issue of financial autonomy for the judiciary, especially at the state level, despite giving repeated warning and ultimatum to that effect.

The JUSUN national president pointed out that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union recently gave a 21-day ultimatum to the government to commence implementation of the financial autonomy of the judiciary which elapsed on Sunday, but regretted that the government did not do anything about it.

According to him, the government has taken them for a ride for a long time despite the fact that what they were fighting for is simply the implementation of constitutional provisions.

“Our struggle, and what we are fighting for, the implementation of financial autonomy of the Judiciary, is in line with the constitution and other extant laws,” Marwan said.

He stated that as a result of the government to meet their demands and comply with the same constitution that brought them to power, “all courts would be totally shut until and unless the government does the needful.”

Already, a circular with Ref.no.JUSUN/NHQ/GEN/111/VOL.11/65 dated April 1, 2021, and signed by JUSUN General Secretary, Comrade Isaiah Adetola, has directed all members of JUSUN across the country to comply with the strike directive by the NEC of the union.

“I have been directed to refer to the communique issued at the end of the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of JUSUN on March 13, 2021 in Abuja and particularly refer to paragraph nine on 21-day ultimatum to the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary, failure of which JUSUN will have no option but to resume the suspended national strike.

“Therefore, as a result of public holiday on April 5, 2021, the strike has been postponed to Tuesday April 6, 2021,” the circular said.

Also, the communique earlier issued at the end of JUSUN NEC meeting had read: “NEC-in-session hereby issues a 21-day ultimatum to the government, effective from Monday, March 15, 2021, to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary, failure of which the union has no option than to resume the suspended national strike action”.

