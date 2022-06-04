Why we withdrew sensitive materials from CBN custody ― INEC

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it would no longer keep sensitive elections materials in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure at the weekend in Abuja at a symposium, “The Electorate: A Conversation on Elections in Nigeria”.

He said the decision would start with June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Yakubu said the decision was on the heels of Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele’s open declaration with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A group under the platform, the Local Rice Producers association had procured Nomination Forms for Godwin Emefiele to vie for the exalted office of President under the APC.

While the Governor of the apex bank thanked the group for the gesture, he did not however appear before the Chief Odigie Oyegun screening panel. Emefiele confessed to being a member of the APC.


The INEC Chairman told the gathering that he took the decision to stay away from the apex bank to prevent election materials from being compromised.

