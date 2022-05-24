Why we were at Okorocha’s home ― EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday gave details of why its operatives visited the Maitama home of the former governor of Imo State and current senator, Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The operatives of the Abuja command of the commission on Tuesday arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor following his alleged refusal to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the commission.

According to a statement by the commission on Tuesday, the EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

The commission said the case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter.”

In the circumstances, the commission said it was left with no option but to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.





