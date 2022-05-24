Why we were at Okorocha’s home ― EFCC

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Why we were at Okorocha’s home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday gave details of why its operatives visited the Maitama home of the former governor of Imo State and current senator, Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The operatives of the Abuja command of the commission on Tuesday arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor following his alleged refusal to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the commission.

According to a statement by the commission on Tuesday, the EFCC had on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

The commission said the case was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter.”

In the circumstances, the commission said it was left with no option but to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… EFCC at Okorocha’s home…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…  EFCC at Okorocha’s home…

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Salami committee wants EFCC head from outside police 

Latest News

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

Latest News

EFCC opens case in trial of former Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

Latest News

EFCC, Unilorin collaborate on financial crimes

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More