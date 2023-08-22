The Forum of chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Tuesday, attributed outstanding leadership qualities and passion for the nation’s development on the part of the party’s founding fathers to its resolve to unveil their identities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The forum also disclosed that all arrangements have been put in place honour the party’s founders for their resilience and commitment to the growth of the party amid challenges and other inhibition, saying no viable political party worth its salt can be solely formed by an individual.

In a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the forum of NNPP chairmen, Dr Tosin Odeyemi and Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, respectively, they hinted that the recognition programme will hold in Abuja and the date will be announced soon.

The statement read: “The honour becomes imperative because these founding fathers deserve it. We need to celebrate them for their unique and inspirational efforts that birthed NNPP, which has become a strong political force in the nation’s democracy.

“The party was founded in 2002 through the collaborative efforts of ̀some like-minded people, who believe in the new Nigeria. However, it is unfortunate that one of these founding fathers is moving around now, instigating some individuals that have been expelled from the party, to cause disaffection.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that NNPP was not founded by an individual, it is a collective effort of many great people, therefore, no individual can destabilise us. Some of these founders are dead, while some are still alive. We have contacted them, they were happy that their labour of love shall be recognised and that the party is waxing stronger.

“Some of the dignitaries expected at the event, which would hold in Abuja soon include the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, all the serving senators, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members under the platform of the NNPP”.

