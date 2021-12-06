Why we uninstalled, evacuated transformers at Owerri substation ― NDPHC

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has disclosed that 2 x 150MVA and 2 x 60MVA 330/132/33kV transformers at the Owerri substation were uninstalled and evacuated for maintenance purposes.

This was even as it confirmed that it contracted the installation and energising of the project to Messrs. Ak-AY Elektrik.

In a statement issued by the Company’s Mefia Adviser, Sanya Adejokun, on Monday, in Abuja, it disclosed that the transformers which were installed over 10 years ago were neither energised nor properly maintained.

It said the transformers were recently tested by experts who recommended vacuum drying process to remove ingressed moisture trapped in them.

As a result, the Company said it became imperative for them(transformers) to first be uninstalled and transported to GTA Factory in Lagos for the oven drying and then delivered back to Owerri for final erection and energisation.

The statement quoted the NDPHC Executive Director, Networks, Engr IfeOluwa Oyedele, as disclosing that dispatched letters have been sent to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), intimating them of the development.

According to Oyedele, “The was no attempt to steal the transformers. The Indians are workers of GTA, subcontractors to our EPC Contractor, Messrs. Ak-Ay Elektric, who went to take the transformers to their workshop for vacuum drying and testing.”

To this end, he sought the cooperation of citizens of Imo State to allow the Contractor to immediately commence work and for them to complete in record time.

“This statement, therefore, corrects a misunderstanding about the intention and status of the Contractors as published by a section of the media at the weekend.

“We thank the Government and people of Imo State for their vigilance and sustained cooperation to ensure the protection and security of government properties and our workers,” Oyedele further said.

