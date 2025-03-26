Why we ‘thrown out’ Natasha’s fresh petition against Akpabio — Senate panel

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Neda Imaseun, has explained why the panel tossed out Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment case against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Tribune Online reports that the panel, during a sitting on Tuesday, declared that the case of sexual harassment before it is closed.

According to Imasuen, Senator Natasha’s first petition was signed by herself, which contravenes the laws of the Senate.

Imaseun spoke on Tuesday while responding to a comment by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Abiola Akiode, who accused him of bias.

Earlier, Akiode asked Imaseun to step down as chairman of the Senate panel.

“Our intention is that, if we are going to proceed, we want the chair to please step down from this conversation to allow for fairness and justice in accordance with the constitution of this country,” Akiode said.

Responding, Imaseun said the case is already before the court, and the committee will stay out of the matter.

“Let me tell you, the first petition that came before us was signed by Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Contrary to our rules, you cannot sign your own petition. The petition that came before us did not even have an address. Contrary to our rules, that petition shouldn’t have been entertained.

“In any case, for the position that I can see you are taking, it means the whole senate is biased. Because the whole Senate witnessed what happened. So, I don’t know what ad-hoc committee you are going to constitute that is not aware of what has been going on.

“Learned respondent (Akpabio’s counsel) has just told us that this matter is before the law court, and I will address that by our rule book. I will address that by our rule book, order 40 (7), which says ‘senate should not receive or deliberate on any matter to which actions are pending in any court of law’. This is our rule book.

“Therefore, the petitioner said he would not speak to his petition because the committee is biased, the respondent has just told us that this case is before a competent court of law, therefore, this committee will allow the court of law, that will not be biased, to handle this matter.

“Therefore, this matter is closed here at the senate and it is adjourned sine die.”

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan has instituted a contempt application against Imasuen and Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her suspension.

