Why we suspended tinted glass permit enforcement — IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the Nigeria Police Force suspended the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991 to protect public interest and allow due legal process.

Egbetokun explained that the decision on the suspended tinted glass permit followed discussions with a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN), at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, the IGP said the suspended tinted glass permit would remain in place pending the outcome of a court hearing scheduled for October 16, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State.

It explained that the visit, which centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, by the Force, provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the Police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

It added that to further strengthen the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association, a Police-NBA committee had been inaugurated to enhance collaboration between the police and the bar.

The statement however urged all vehicle owners and motorists to take advantage of this window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glasses in Nigeria.

IGP Egbetokun, reiterated the resolve of the Force to enforce all extant laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for the rights of all citizens while maintaining effective collaboration with critical stakeholders in the administration of justice.

