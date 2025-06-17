Why we suspended planning approvals along coastal road — Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government has explained reason behind the suspension of planning approvals along the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, in a post via Lagos State Government verified handle on Tuesday, said suspension of the Lagos planning approvals is necessary to address the impacts of the project on the State’s Physical Development Plans in the area.

“The project had significantly impacted the just concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan as well as the ongoing Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan that are at various stages of preparation,” Olumide said.

He explained that the suspension is crucial to review the situation on the ground and align it with the Development Plans to prevent further distortion.

“As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our Development Plans, it is germane to review the situation on the ground and align it with the Development Plans to forestall any further distortion now or in the near future. It is equally important to temporarily suspend Planning Approvals in the axis until further notice,” he said.

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been mandated to carry out this suspension order until it is directed otherwise.

Dr Olumide emphasised the government’s commitment to an organised, livable, inclusive, and sustainable built environment, assuring that the State is well-positioned to reap the many benefits of the inter-state Coastal Highway.