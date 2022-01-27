Why we suspended Mkpat Enin LG chairman ― Akwa Ibom Assembly

Worried by the pockets of condemnations that trailed the suspension of the Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Prince Anekpon Ekpo, the House of Assembly has come out to defend the resolution.

Speaking in an interview in Uyo, the state capital on Thursday, the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Mark Esset, clarified the House’s position on the matter, explaining that the suspended Chairman got the axe following allegations of frauds and financial crimes levelled against him.

According to the lawmaker representing Nsit Atai state constituency, the alleged financial crimes and fraudulent seizure of some of the council’s assets, were at variance with the Local Government Administration laws.

He added that the due process was not followed as the councillors, who constitute the Local Government Legislature were not carried along the decisions taken by the Chairman.

“The Assembly did not just wake up and jump into the issues bothering on the Local Government, the Assembly only followed the processes instituted by the Local Government Legislature.

“Our action against Mkpat Enin Chairman was based on recommendations of the councillors; about 12 out of the 15 councillors signed a petition against the Chairman, citing many breaches of the administrative abuse.

“One of the outstanding issues includes, but is not limited to the disappearance of the council grader. The whereabouts of the grader remain unknown by the councillors, Director of Works and the Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC).

“Issues about the cost for repairs, the company handling the repairs and other surrounding issues remain unknown to other members of the council,” he explained.

Esset, who also frowned at allegations of financial impropriety including extrajudicial spending of funds accruable to the council including the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR), said the Chairman had to be suspended for proper investigation to be carried out before final decision on his case.

