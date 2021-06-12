Why we suspended June 12 celebration in Zamfara ― Govt

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Alh Ibrahim Dosara has advanced reasons behind the suspension of the June 12 celebration in the state.

He said the government is concerned about the recent attacks in 3 local government areas of the state and it behoves the government to protect its citizens.

In a statement he issued on Saturday expressing reasons behind the cancellation, he said even though the day is historic in the annals of our history but the government was saddened by the recent attacks.

“The attacks which took place at this time when we are celebrating our two years in office, showcasing our efforts in providing the people with the dividends of democracy, has deeply touched the governor and his government.

“The government, under the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor Hon (Dr ) Bello Muhammed Matawallen Maradun, is deeply saddened by the calamity, and condemned in strongest terms, the acts of madness by these senseless killers.

“The government, therefore, expresses its deep sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the affected victims of these tragedies brought about by the murderous.

“The government is therefore appealing to the good people of the state to pray for the repose of the departed souls and continue to be law-abiding.

“People should remain calm and gentle, as well as go about their normal businesses. Security agents have been mobilized to the affected communities and directed to deal ruthlessly with anyone found disrupting the peace being enjoyed by our people.

“The government is doing everything humanely possible to protect the lives and property of the people.

“As part of the efforts to protect the citizenry and the concern it has on the recent sad incidents that took place in Bungudu, Maru and Zurmi local government areas respectively, the government deemed it necessary to suspend all the activities lined up for the democracy day for now, until further notice.

“People are therefore urged to use today’s democracy day to reflect on the sober this tragedy brought us and continue to pray for the intervention of God Almighty, to restore lasting peace in our state, region and the country in general.”

