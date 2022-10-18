Why we suspended all political activities, media houses in Zamfara ― State govt

The Zamfara State government has explained why an executive order was signed, suspending all political activities, noting that some Boko Haram/ISWAP members were sighted in some parts of the state.

Addressing newsmen today in Gusau, the Zamfara State Chairman committee on prosecution of Banditry and other related offences, Dr Sani Abdullahi Wamban Shinkafi disclosed that the measure was to arrest further reoccurrence of banditry activities In the state.

According to him, intelligence information gathered has shown that about 1.200 bandits were also sighted on motorcycles who were planning to launch massive attacks in the state.

“The Boko Haram and ISWAP were sighted at a village called mutu in Mada District of Gusau Local Government with over Sixty motorcycles conveying them. They were alleged to have planned to launch massive attack on innocent citizens “.

He further disclosed that the Constitution of the Federal Republic has given the government powers to an executive order in the state.

On the issue of closure of some media houses in the state, Dr Sani Shinkafi said the affected organizations need to obey law of the land if actually they want a peaceful Zamfara state.

In Executive Order 10, the government has suspended all political activities in the state.

It also announced a total shutdown of Anka, Bukuyum and Gummi Local government areas roads and other affected towns and villages order No 10, 2022.

Executive order reads in part: “In the exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 5(2), 176 (2) and 315 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I honourable Dr Bello Muhammad ( Matawallen Maradun) MON, Executive Governor, Zamfara State, following the recent spate of attacks and killing of some innocent souls in some communities across some local government areas of the state, particularly Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi, Bukuyum, Anka Bungudu, Maru, Maradun and Laura Namoda, resurgence of some activities of banditry, recent cases of kidnapping in their communities and some major federal high ways in the state.

“And in an effort to curtail the menace of Armed banditry and other related crimes in the state as well as the need to widen the scope of measures taken by the Government so as to strengthen the fight against banditry and other forms of social vices in the state, do hereby issue the following Restrictions Orders;

It further reads, “The Order may be cited as Restriction of movement and banning of all political activities Order No. 10, 2022 and shall come into operation on the 13th Day of Oct.2022;

From the commencement of this Order:

“All political activities in the state have been suspended until when the security of the state improved.;

“Political meetings and gathering at individuals residents are also banned with immediate effect;





“Total shut down of Anka, Bukuyum and Gummi Local government areas, roads as well as Yarkufoji Birnin Tudu, Rini, Goran Namaye, Janbako, Faru, Kaya, Boko Road, Bakura to Lambar Damri Road, Mayanchi Daki Takwas to Gummi road Daki Takwas to Zuru road Kucheri, Bawa Ganga, Wanke road, Magami to Dangulbi road and Gusau to Magami road until when the security is improved in the areas.

“All movements are henceforth restricted in the above-mentioned local government areas and towns;

“Danjibga, Kunchin Kalgo and Bagega Markets are hereby closed until when the security of the affected areas is restored;

“All security agencies are hereby directed to arrest anybody found violating the restriction order”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE