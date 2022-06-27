Management of the popular smartphone brand, Tecno Nigeria, has explained that its decision to sign on renowned Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, was informed by the need to further bond the brand with its teeming patrons.

Making this disclosure in Lagos at a media briefing held recently, the Public Relations Communications and Media Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Mr Vincent Uzoegbu, stated that the deal was to further enhance the growth and market share of the Tecno brands, by leveraging the iconic status of the singer and the cult followership she commands among Nigerians.

He stated further that as the biggest female artiste in the country, with such a huge influence on her fans, the singer represents the brand’s essence of the ability to brave all odds, and stop at nothing to achieve excellence.

Uzoegbu noted that with the latest signing, announced across the Tecno’s social media accounts, including the release of photos and videos, the singer becomes the first female to be signed by the brand, as an ambassador.

“We see a lot of connection and common grounds between her and our brands. She is an icon, with a huge influence on her teeming fans, and she has stopped at nothing to achieve her status, in tune with our tagline,” he stated.

With the latest deal, Tiwa Savage joined a rich array of Nigerian artists currently promoting the smartphone brand.

Expressing her delight at the deal, the singer described the Tecno brand as ‘very special’, noting that its ‘Stop at Nothing’ Brand spirit and pursuit for excellence very much align with her belief.

Why we signed Tiwa Savage as brand ambassador ― Tecno Nigeria