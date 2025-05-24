Why we signed Peller, Adenuga as brand ambassadors — Moremonee boss, Olatunji

As digital influence continues to shape consumer behaviour and culture, Moremonee Microfinance Bank is doubling down on what it believes is the future of banking: people.

The bank on Friday announced two of Nigeria’s dynamic digital figures — viral TikTok content creator Peller and renowned media strategist Dami Adenuga — as its official brand ambassadors.

Speaking during the unveiling at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, CEO Dr. Mohammed Olatunji (Dr. MO) explained that the decision to sign both influencers was far from cosmetic. It is, according to him, a deliberate move to position Moremonee as “a bank of the people, by the people, for a generation that understands digital culture, creativity, and financial empowerment.”

“Peller and Dami Adenuga represent more than numbers or followers — they embody the spirit of innovation and resilience our customers value. Their influence stretches across entertainment, pop culture, and digital technology. We are thrilled to have them on this journey,” Olatunji said.

Moremonee’s decision is strategic and rooted in storytelling.

Peller, a TikTok sensation with a cult-like following, has organically grown into one of the continent’s most recognizable digital entertainers. His knack for creating relatable content that entertains and inspires has earned him over 10 million followers and an undeniable cultural capital among Gen Z and Millennials.

On the other hand, Dami Adenuga brings a decade of cross-platform experience in Nigeria’s entertainment and influencer space. A respected publicist and founder of DAW Empire, Adenuga has worked behind the scenes with some of the country’s biggest stars — including D’banj, Tonto Dike, Slimcase, and Jumabee.

His most recent media strategy effort helped launch Tolibian’s viral Ramadan anthem, a song that continues to dominate airwaves and spark social conversation.

“Dami understands the culture. He doesn’t just influence trends; he helps create them. That kind of insight is priceless for a brand that wants to stay ahead of the curve,” Dr. Olatunji added.

With the appointment of the two ambassadors, Moremonee is set to unveil a series of digital campaigns, interactive savings tools, and youth-focused financial literacy initiatives.

The bank says these efforts are designed to reach the unbanked, support Nigeria’s creative economy, and promote smart money habits among young people.

Peller, speaking at the event, said:

“This isn’t just a partnership for me — it’s a movement. I’ve seen how money struggles affect young creators, and Moremonee wants to change that story. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

i Adenuga echoed the sentiment, stating: “I’ve spent the last ten years helping creatives shine. Now, with Moremonee, we’re helping them bank better, save smarter, and build real futures.”