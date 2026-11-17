The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has explained its decision to remove Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its senior pastor, citing a succession video left by its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and concerns over the church leader’s recent remarriage.

The church’s Board of Trustees said a review of the recording, alongside provisions of the church’s constitution, established that the late founder had made alternative arrangements for the church’s leadership before his death in August 2023.

According to the board, the recording was made in December 2021 by Jimmy at his father’s request. However, it was not made available when the trustees initially sought clarification on Taiwo’s succession plans.

The board explained that the late founder had designated another person to succeed him, with Jimmy assigned the roles of administrative assistant to the designated successor and head of the youth church. The arrangements were intended to take effect upon Taiwo’s death or inability to communicate.

Jimmy was subsequently appointed senior pastor after his father died in August 2023, a decision the trustees said was based on the information available to them at the time.

“The Board has undertaken a careful consideration of the recording, the circumstances in which it was made and the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution,” the statement said.

The trustees maintained that their examination of the video confirmed that Taiwo had exercised his authority over succession and communicated his preferred leadership arrangement before his death.

The board also revealed that it had attempted to settle the disagreement privately through consultations and meetings involving respected religious leaders. However, it alleged that Jimmy declined to accept the advice provided during the reconciliation efforts.

“The Board has not acted in haste. Since the video came to light, the Board has sought a peaceful and private resolution of these matters,” it stated.

Beyond the succession disagreement, the trustees raised concerns about Jimmy’s recent remarriage and the public blessing of the marriage, describing the development as inconsistent with the church’s doctrines and the values established by its founders.

The board said the matter had caused distress among church members and exposed the institution to public controversy and disrepute.

“The Board is also deeply concerned about recent developments, including Pastor Jimmy Odukoya’s remarriage and its public blessing. The Board considers these matters contrary to the teachings of the Church, the values of the Founders, and to the standards expected of its spiritual leadership. They have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.”

At its meeting on November 16, 2026, the Board of Trustees resolved to implement the succession instructions contained in the recording and restructure the church’s leadership in line with the late founder’s wishes.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately,” the statement added.

The trustees said the decision followed an assessment of the church’s constitution and the documented instructions Taiwo left before his death in 2023.

“Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023,” the statement said.

Describing the move as an institutional decision, the board said it was acting within its responsibilities to preserve the church’s governance structure and uphold the succession framework established by its founder.

“It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church,” the statement added.

Despite the leadership change, the trustees assured members that church activities would continue normally, with worship services, pastoral care and other ministry programmes unaffected.

The board also urged members to maintain peace and unity, emphasising that the church’s mission was bigger than the individuals occupying leadership positions.

However, the trustees did not identify the person designated by the late founder as his successor or provide details of who would take over as senior pastor.