Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said the recruitment of 7,000 vigilantes in the state will complement the shortfall of personnel to tackle the menace of banditry bedevilling the state.

He made the assertion during the flagging-off ceremony for the commencement of the training for the 7,000 recruits at the police college Kaduna on Saturday.

The governor maintained that the recruits who were drawn from all the local governments of Kaduna State, are a major step towards fulfilling our promise to the good people of Kaduna State.

” In our administration’s BLUEPRINT, we committed to strengthening the manpower and overall operational capacity of KADVS. Since its establishment, KADVS has been working with security agencies to degrade criminal elements.

“But we face the challenge of inadequate personnel to successfully wage the battle against bandits and other criminal elements. It is for this reason that our administration decided to recruit 7,000 personnel into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

According to him, the recruitment and screening of the trainees were the collaborative efforts of our local government chairmen, and traditional and religious leaders.

“As key stakeholders at the grassroots level and Security Agencies. The screening was very thorough. We have here energetic young men and women of transparent honesty who are committed to securing our local communities.

According to the governor,” the Kaduna Vigilance Service is a complementary security outfit. It will assist the Security Agencies with actionable intelligence. With its knowledge of the local environment, bandits will have no hiding place.

“To the recruits who are starting their training today, I charge you to show seriousness and commitment. Listen to your instructors and be disciplined. I am confident that you will all be found worthy of being enlisted in the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS).

He also said,” l must however warn that when you are eventually enlisted into the Service and you start carrying out your duties, you must desist from violating the rights of the citizens.

“KADVS was set up to protect the people, not to violate their rights. We shall not hesitate to discipline any person who flouts the operational guidelines or code of conduct of the Service.





