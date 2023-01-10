Why we queried Ebira traditional ruler — Kogi govt

KOGI State government has shed more lights on the imbroglio between it and the paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, saying the monarch was only asked why he refused to grace the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

A statement issued on Monday evening by the Commissioner for Local Governnent and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Momodu Ozigi, stated that since the royal father decided to make the matter a public one, the government has a duty to brief the general public on the issuance of the query.

The commissioner said the Ohinoyi refused to receive the president at newly renovated official palace and chose instead to remain in his personal house.

He said “the reconstructed palace of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland which was commissioned by President Buhari has, all along been the official palace/residence of successive Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.”

According to him, “It is on record that when President Muhammadu Buhari visited Okene in 1984 as a military head of state, it was in the same palace that he was received by the then Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, the late Alhaji Sanni Omolori. The palace has been remodelled and reconstructed to a magnificent edifice that every son and daughter of Ebiraland could be proud of.” However, he said that “the current Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, on his own, chose to stay in his personal house and used it as a palace,” adding that this did not erase the fact that there is an official palace built over the years for the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He said when the idea to reconstruct the palace to make it befitting for the revered stool of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was conceived, he (Ohinoyi of Ebiraland) was consulted and he gave his consent.

“Upon the completion of the project, which has received commendation from far and wide and the date for the commissioning by the president was approved and announced, I personally paid a visit to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and I duly informed him of the programme of event.

“Although he responded negatively that he would not attend, I persuaded and entreated him to kindly attend, in view of the importance of the project and especially the personality of the president that would commission the project.

“It is now known to all sundry that he made good his disposition not on any account of ill health or circumstances beyond his control,” the commissioner added.

He assured that the government will handle the matter with objectivity devoid of any sentiment.