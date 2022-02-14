Why we picked up sponsorship of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire —UP Group

THE Managing Director of UP Group, comprising of UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and HopePSBank, Mr. AgadaApochi, has stated that the group’s decision to sponsor Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, Series 2, was borne out of the desire to educate, excite and entertain Nigerians by bringing back the game show that keeps families at the edge of their seats.

Apochi, in his Keynote Address delivered at the unveiling of the repackaged TV Show, added that the investment in the game show was not only aimed at promoting the brands in the company’s portfolio, but geared towards building a better future for Nigeria by informing, educating, and entertaining them.

“ For us in the UP group, we should invest in this TV game show not only because we want to promote our brands, but because we also want to see a better Nigeria. You would agree with me there is no better way to build a better future for Nigeria than investment in education”, he said.

According to him, the show would help promote knowledge acquisition and allow Nigerians to realize their economic dreams by winning cash prizes every week for 52 weeks.

He further disclosed that the company would be leveraging its expertise in technology to open up the space.

Speaking at the event, the anchor of the show, Frank Edoho, stated that the popular TV show had been repackaged to further delight Nigerians.

One of such innovations, he added, is the introduction of a fourth lifeline that allows participants seek the help of the host of the show for an answer. This is in addition to the three that already existed.

“Besides, the star prize has also been jerked up to N20million from N10million so as to make the show more competitive,” he added.

