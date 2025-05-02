Why we passed over 43 bills — Zamfara Speaker

The Speaker 7th Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bikyaminu Ismail Moriki, has explained why the assembly passed over 43 bills, saying it’s for the needs and interests of people in the state.

Briefing newsmen on Friday at the Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital, Hon. Bikyaminu Moriki said briefing newsmen is part of their unwavering commitment to keeping the public informed about legislative activities and happenings in the House.

“It gives me great pleasure to address you today as we commemorate the second anniversary of the 7th Zamfara State House of Assembly.

“I’m here to present the major achievements recorded so far, as well as the challenges we have faced under my leadership since June 2023.

“It is evidently that the doctrine of separation of powers among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary clearly defines our roles and responsibilities.

“During the period under review, guided by our constitutional duties and the aspirations of our constituents, we have made considerable progress across various sectors of human endeavour”.

According to him, “Lawmaking remains the cornerstone of any legislative institution”.

He added; “I am pleased to inform you that the 7th Assembly has deliberated upon and passed over forty-three (43) bills”.

The Speaker further explained that notable among the bills passed are Zamfara State Community Protection Guard Law, Zamfara State Security Trust Fund Law, Zamfara State Consolidated Revenue Law, Zamfara State Procurement Law, Zamfara State Public Expenditures Control Law and Zamfara State Economic Planning Board.

“All these bills underwent thorough legislative processes, including public hearings, to ensure that they truly reflect the needs and interests of the people,” he mentioned.

In addition, the House has passed numerous resolutions initiated by individual members, drawing the attention of the state government to execute crucial projects and programs aimed at improving the welfare of our citizens.

He said oversight functions were carried out to ensure prudent management of state resources, and the Honorable House undertook intensive oversight following the passage and assent of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Bills.

“These efforts have fostered greater transparency and accountability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“I’m proud to note that the relationship between the 7th Assembly and the other arms of government has been cordial and productive. This synergy has contributed immensely to tangible progress in security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and human capital development.

“As lawmakers, we remain committed to working collaboratively in support of the rescue mission and the six-point agenda of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal in the state.”

He revealed that on the issue of insecurity in some parts of the state, thanked Almighty Allah and commended the sincere efforts of His Excellency, the security agencies, and patriotic citizens for the improving situation.

In internal Conflict, the speaker their primary obligation is to uphold a peaceful and stable environment that facilitates effective lawmaking, oversight, and representation.

“Regrettably few members sought to disrupt the constitutional functions of the House for personal gain, aiming to derail its focus.

“Their actions culminated in an unlawful sitting, vandalization of government properties, impersonation, and denial of some legislators to access the chamber in February 2024, which constituted contempt of the House and led to their suspension in accordance with relevant laws. In the spirit of justice and due process, the matter was referred to the court.

“By the grace of Allah (In Shaa Allah), we remain undeterred in our constitutional responsibilities and firm in our dedication to serving the people we represent,” he assured.