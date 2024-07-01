The Zamfara state unity and reconciliation forum has explained why they organised and conducted special prayers for former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari Abubakar, saying it’s for the unity of the state and senator Yari’s generosity and patriotism.

The forum further said Abdulaziz Yari needs to be applauded for uniting and keeping his supporters as one family since he left office in 2015 in the state.

Islamic scholars today Monday conducted special prayers held in Gusau, the state capital, organized by the APC unity and reconciliation forum in zamfara state under the chairman of Alhaji Mande Umar in the state.

According to the APC forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yari is a beacon of hope to the people of his constituency and Zamfara as a whole.

“Former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar now senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Zamfara West is a man of integrity with lots of generosity and kindness to people, one year as Senator, we pray for him and the state.”

He disclosed that the idea of organizing special prayers for Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is to encourage him and some other politicians to continue doing good things for people to keep them united in the state and beyond.

The Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Mande Umar said the prayer session at the instance of Sen. Abdul’Aziz Yari would also focus on the need for spiritual intervention in bringing peace and harmony in the state and country at large.

He further lauded the efforts of Minister of state for defense Bello Mohammed Mattawale and Senator Abdulaziz Yari for demonstrating concern and sympathy over the acts of banditry and other forms of the security challenges facing the state.

