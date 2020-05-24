Why we observed Salah prayer on Saturday —Ibadan chief imam

THE Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiyy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, has defended his decision to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri on Saturday, insisting that he acted in accordance with the true tradition and dictates of Islam.

Sheikh Agbotomokekere stated this on Saturday in Ibadan, the state capital while speaking to Sunday Tribune after leading a section of Muslims in the city to say the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

The Chief Imam explained that Saturday was ideally Eid Day because the 30-day Ramadan fast effectively ended on Friday.

The Sultan of Sokoto and acclaimed leader of Muslims in the country and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced on Friday that there were no reports of any sighting of the moon yesterday and, therefore declared Saturday the 30th day of Ramadan and today, Sunday, Eid-el-Fitr Day.

But Imam Agbotomokekere, who spoke in Yoruba, insisted that he acted in accordance with the true tradition and dictates of Islam by celebrating Eid-el-Fitr yesterday (Saturday).

“We observed 30 days of fasting, which ended yesterday (Friday), and are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr today. Our belief and action are rooted in the application of the sound and impeccable Islamic knowledge that we acquired.

“Allah has endowed us with the pristine knowledge of Islam and this is exactly what we put into practice in starting and ending the Ramadan fast. Many are acting differently not following in the path of true, divine knowledge and are, therefore, just doing whatever they want,” he said.

On how he performed the sallah prayers, he said shunned the city’s Muslims’ central praying ground in Agodi and led a closed session comprising his family members at his residence in Oja’ba to observe the two-rakah celebratory prayer.

“We observed the Eid prayers today and we did that privately in our homes with our families, in accordance with the recommendation of the government on the avoidance of large gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus. I performed the two-rakah prayer with my family,” he said.

In advising Nigerians to support the government and be law abiding, Sheikh Agbotomokekere said: “Today (Saturday), being Eid-el-Fitr for us, which is appropriately so, I urge Nigerians to always follow government instructions. I appeal to youths to do away with crime and other social vices. Those who have been law abiding among them should remain as such. Those who abuse drugs and consume other harmful substances should have a rethink and desist so that they can enjoy good health.

Meanwhile, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has emphasised the need for Muslims to sustain the virtues of Ramadan and remain God-conscious with the end of the holy month of fasting.

Alhaji Akinola gave the charge in an Eid-el-Fitr message contained in a statement made available to Sunday Tribune by his media aide, Akin Abolade.

The Muslim leader stated that the current challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic faced by the entire world should be seen as a trial from Allah and a wake-up call to all to do away with atrocious behaviours and walk the path of righteousness.

According to him, “power and wealth have become inconsequential in the face of the coronavirus rampage and this has put paid to the fact that all human beings are equal before God and are treated as such.”

He implored Muslims to abide by the rules set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to maintain social distancing, regular washing of the hands, use of sanitiser and wearing of face masks, especially in public places.

Akinola urged the faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with modesty and say their Sallah prayers at home with their families.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Moon Not Sighted, Sultan Says Ramadan Ends On Saturday

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that this year’s Ramadan will come to and end on Saturday, 23rd of May, as moon for the new month was not sighted. This is according to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious… Read full story

Lagos Finalises Register- To- Open Guidelines, Set To Restart Economy ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government has set the process of re-opening its economy in motion, with the rollout of Register-to-Open guidelines, saying the 4-page guidelines were the major part of the measures initiated to achieve phased re-opening of the state economy… Read full story

Buhari’s Executive Order Gives Financial Autonomy To State Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to both legislative and judicial arms of states. It was tagged Executive Order No 10 of 2020 according to a statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the… Read full story

Reps Threaten To Prosecute MDAs Over Breach Of 2020 Budget

Following the submission of the revised 2020 budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Reps on Friday warned that Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from tampering with the 2020 budget. The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara… Read full story

Ogun Govt Extends Lockdown By Another Week

Ogun State government has, yet again, extended the existing lockdown by another week. Gov Dapo Abiodun made this known while briefing journalists on Friday in Abeokuta. He maintained that the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week as it continued to record more cases of the Coronavirus… Read full story

Islamic Cleric Ordered To Return 16-Year-Old Girl He Married As 9th Wife In Ondo

An Islamic cleric in Odo State was on Friday, May 22, asked by a court to return a 16-year-old girl to her parents after he forced her into marrying him, thus becoming his ninth wife. The Islamic cleric, Alhaji Yusuf Lateef, was ordered by the Family Court based in Akure, the state capital, to return the secondary… Read full story

US Family Returns $1million Found On Street

A sheriff’s department in the US state of Virginia praised a family who returned two large mail bags they found in the middle of the road — filled with nearly $1 million in cash. Emily Schantz told local television station WTVR that her family was out driving when they ran over one of the bags… Read full story

COVID-19 Fears: Buhari Bars Sallah Visitors From Villa

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will be obeying the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that all Muslims in the country should observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at home. He also asked politicians, religious leaders, top government officials and children not to… Read full story

Chinese Medical Team Not In Nigeria To Treat Coronavirus Cases, Says CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on Friday said the 15-man Chinese medical team has been carrying out its “assignment in Nigeria basically in an advisory role capacity and not treating coronavirus patients. In a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the company on Friday… Read full story

Nigerian Who Works As Nurse In UK Dies Of COVID-19 Because ‘He Was Not Given Adequate Protection’

The family of a Nigerian who works as a nurse who died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom have claimed he had not been given protective equipment and was trying to buy his own on eBay. Father-of-two, Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, 46, died on May 16 after spending five weeks on a ventilator at Boomfield Hospital… Read full story

Yoruba Ko’ya Set To Promote Food Production, Others In South-West

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation, on Friday, said it is resolved to propel knowledge-based entrepreneurship, food production, trading and vocational training among the younger generation and market men and women in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country… Read full story

History Of Abacha’s Theft Is Being Rewritten Before Our Eyes

In her historical fictional narrative titled “The Lost Sisterhood,” Danish-Canadian writer Anne Fortier quotes one of her characters as saying that “those who control the present can rewrite the past.” This is playing out right before us in what I called the curious posthumous deodorization of Abacha’s grand larceny in… Read full story

Trump Calls On Governors To Allow Places Of Worship To Open This Weekend

The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday, demanded that states allow religious services to take place again this weekend, thus ending shutdowns that were part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Trump made the proclamation, which he phrased in the form of a verbal order, from the… Read full story