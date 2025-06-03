Why we need women in changing our political, leadership landscape

In 2023, I did something many young women only dream about—I ran for a seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives to represent the resilient people of AMAC in the Federal Capital Territory. I was the youngest female candidate in that race. And even though I didn’t win, I walked away with something even more powerful: a renewed sense of purpose and an unshakable commitment to building a better Nigeria through inclusive governance.

That experience changed me. It pushed me to write my first book, Bold Moves: A Young Woman’s Political Journey—a story not just about me, but about what’s possible when young women dare to rise. It’s more than a memoir. It’s a call to action. A reminder that young women across Nigeria don’t need permission to lead—we just need a platform.

So why do I keep speaking out?

Because I have seen it firsthand—women are planners. We are organisers. We are problem-solvers. We are nation-builders. And when we’re given space to lead, we don’t just participate—we transform.

We have seen the evidence around the world. Angela Merkel gave Germany 16 years of steady leadership. Jacinda Ardern handled a global pandemic with empathy and precision. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf rebuilt Liberia after civil war and left a legacy of disciplined leadership.

And let’s not forget our very own here in Nigeria.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala helped reshape our economy and now leads the World Trade Organization with distinction. Amina J. Mohammed is making waves at the United Nations as a global voice for sustainable development.

At every level—from rural villages to federal appointments—Nigerian women are already leading in their own powerful ways. We run homes, schools, businesses, and entire communities, often with limited support and even less recognition.

So I ask: what’s still holding us back?

Despite everything we’ve proven, Nigeria still hasn’t met the 35% affirmative action target for women in leadership. And that’s not just a problem of fairness—it’s a failure in strategy.

We are missing out on the brilliance and structure that women bring to the table. We need more than just talk about inclusion—we need to institutionalise it. That means real policies, real commitments, and real representation.

I am calling on the government, political parties, and especially the Presidency to go beyond symbolic gestures. Open the doors—wide—and let women in. Not just to fill quotas, but to lead. Because it’s not just the right thing to do—it’s the smart thing to do.

I also want to give credit where it’s due. Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, our First Lady, is doing impactful work in supporting women and driving grassroots development. She’s a quiet force with a visible footprint, and I believe her role deserves national recognition.

President Tinubu, too, deserves commendation for including more young people in governance over the past two years. That’s a step in the right direction. Now, let’s take the next step: meaningful inclusion of women, not just in appointments but in actual decision-making.

As a young woman who has stepped into the political ring, as a founder of a grassroots NGO, and as someone who deeply believes in Nigeria’s future, I say this with all the conviction in my heart:

“If you want transformation, choose planners. If you want structure, appoint planners. If you want results—trust women.”

We are already doing the work. It’s time we got the tools and the trust to do even more.

Looking towards 2027 and beyond, I am urging all key stakeholders—government, parties, civil society—to break the barriers, reward competence, and empower women to lead.

Let’s meet the 35%. Let’s unlock true inclusion. And let’s boldly trust women to lead—not later, but now.

By Hon. Fatima Hamman, 2023 House of Reps APC Candidate & 2025 Young Advocate of the Year (AIWRA)