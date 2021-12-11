Why we must manufacture our own weapons ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the weekend remarked that the politicisation of the means of the purchase of weapons is an indication that “we must manufacture our own arms.”

The vice-president made the remark at the 45th convocation lecture of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He added that the “insecurity problem that we are experiencing, the rise of terrorism in some parts of the country, the access to illegal weaponry by non-state actors tells us that we must be smarter in policing the country using smart drones and surveillance equipment.”

He revealed that Profex, a Nigerian company, is already manufacturing APCs and exporting them to several African countries.

“Other companies and government-owned Dicom is manufacturing different types of ammunition. Yes, the challenges are much, but the means to resolve it and the elements are here already. Young Nigerians are rising to the challenges facing the country.”

“Right here in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, effective economic planning and even more effective implementation can help us to avoid a disaster and make phenomenal progress. Our national development plan 2021-2025, is an attempt to chart a path for the future, the future belongs far more to you graduands, so you need to pay more attention to it.”

