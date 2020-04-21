Why we must encourage our subjects to adhere to govt’s directives —Oba Makama

An important festival which all sons and daughters of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Council of Osun State yearly look forward to is Anlugbua during which they reunite in remembrance of the progenitor of their town. Despite the unpredictable wave of the Coronavirus, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has assured that the festival will hold, stressing the bond between the town and the festival. He spoke with TUNDE BUSARI.

What is your coping strategy in this time of lockdown in Osun State?

People of Owu-Kuta are known from time immemorial to be gallant in the face of any challenge. If you go back to history, you would see what I am saying in the right perspective. People of Owu-Kuta know that this life comprises two seasons. We have learnt how to live the two seasons. This is Coronavirus season, and we have accepted it. You can see that my people are observing the government directive. There is no problem here as there is none in other parts of the state.

As the royal father to your subjects, how are you coping to ensure your people are okay?

Even when there was no Coronavirus pandemic, the palace had always been home to all sons and daughters of Owu-Kuta. The door of this palace is always open. What I am saying is that I have been doing the little I am blessed with to put smiles on the faces of my people. In that regard, I don’t feel any pressure different from what I was used to before the pandemic.

Reports from Osun State sometimes give one concern about the pandemic. What is your view on this?

On this, I want to appeal to you, the media, to report accurately and responsibly. This period does not and should not call for sensationalising reports. This period is not different from period of emergency when everybody is not really sure of what happens in the next 24 hours. I want to appeal for caution and modesty in reporting this season. All that have happened in the state have been under control. Governor Gboyega Oyetola has been up and doing working day and night with his entire cabinet. You must have seen him along with his commissioners moving from one place to another. He is inspecting places and people to see that things are under control. For him to have called for a lockdown you would agree with me that he was only being proactive. And I am happy to tell you that the result is there. Perhaps, things would have been out of hand. What he has shown so far is leadership and good governance.

Is that the reason you recently called on the Federal Government to give Osun State a special status in its emergency measures?

It is true because I appreciate the enormity of work being done by the governor since this issue broke out. They should all come to assist us here in Osun because this is the time we should demonstrate being our brother’s keeper. So, corporate organisations as well as wealthy individuals should come forward. Without the support of the Federal Government given the financial status of the state before the pandemic, I cannot precisely say what would happen.

Won’t this pandemic affect Anlugbua festival which you are expected to hold in some months’ time?

It won’t stop us from holding Anlugbua which is a festival about the history of Owu-Kuta. We cannot afford to miss it. I am very optimistic that before the festival, Coronavirus would have become part of history. The world would have survived it. But my condolences go to those who have been unfortunate so far to have lost their lives.

The bridge over River Osun which connects your town with Ede has been under construction for some time now. When is it expected to be completed and inaugurated for use?

First, I have to thank the Nigerian Army for deeming it fit to help us with that construction. The soldiers on that site have been wonderful doing it with all their strength. Again, I thank the Chief of Army Staff, General Yusuf Tukur Buratai, for considering my town on this project. When it is completed, connecting Owu-Kuta with Ede will be done under 30 minutes.

Have you words for traditional rulers on how to handle the current situation?

There is nothing to say other than to see this period as a challenge and test of leadership quality. We should encourage our subjects to be compliant with government directives towards ending the pandemic. Our subjects too should show understanding to traditional rulers because the rich also cry. As I said earlier, this season will pass, and things will return to normal, but it requires sacrifice.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article