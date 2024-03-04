The management of Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodle, has explained that the need to refresh the noodle brand and ‘move it quickly’ informed its decision to move the brand’s PR account from BD Consult to Chain Reactions.

Speaking at a get-together, organised by the company and the new PR agency in Lagos, the Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima, Mr Tope Ashiwaju, stated that the choice of Chain Reactions was arrived at, at the conclusion of the Pitch process, attended by notable Nigerian PR agencies.

“It wasn’t a paddy paddy thing. We actually called for a pitch and the agency was able to convince us that it has what it takes to move the noodle brand forward. And, six people sat over this and took the decision to pick the agency, out of the others that participated, because they believe Chain Reactions fit our aspiration,” he stated.

While expressing the company’s unwavering commitment to the partnership, Ashiwaju stated that the company would soon embark on some activities, aimed at repositioning the brand and consolidating its status as the leader in that market segment.

The Chief Executive Officer, Chain Reactions, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, expressed the agency’s delight at the new partnership, while assuring of the agency’s commitment to going the whole hog with the noodle brand in achieving its goals.

Earlier this year, Dufil Prima announced Chain Reactions as the new PR agency for the Indomie Noodle brand, thus putting paid to its age-long business relationship with BD Consult, a Magodo-based PR agency, the former managers of the brand.