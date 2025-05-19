Why we made ‘Iya Rainbow’ Brand Ambassador —Majeurs Holdings

THE management of Majeurs Holdings has said the company’s decision to unveil veteran Nollywood actress, Madam Idowu Philips, popularly known as ‘Iya Rainbow’, as its brand ambassador, stemmed from the fact the actress’ legacy mirrors the company’s brand philosophy.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Majeurs Holdings, Demi Samande, stated that Iya Rainbow’s choice as brand ambassador aligns with the brand’s vision of telling African stories through furniture crafts.

The partnership, formalised at a contract signing ceremony in Lagos, recently marked a significant milestone for both the brand and the beloved actress.

According to her, the actress’ one-year ambassadorship will see her become the face of Majeurs Furniture, a subsidiary of Majeurs Holdings, with the partnership reflecting the company’s affinity with the wealth and beauty of African tradition, told through one of the nation’s cultural icons.

“At Majeurs, we believe deeply in storytelling, but our stories are told through craft, in every bit of furniture that we manufacture. Iya Rainbow mirrors our philosophy. She is rich in heritage, grounded in integrity and timeless in her impact,” she stated.

In her remarks, the Nollywood actress expressed her delight at being the face of a brand that creatively tells the African story and inspires the younger generation of artisans.

