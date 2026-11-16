The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday justified its leaders’ decision to launch the strategic operation it tagged ‘Operation Total Victory’ in 2027, declaring that all empirical evidence points to the fact that the ruling party in the state has lost its steam.

Spokesman of the APC in the state, Wasiu Shadare, who spoke on the party’s behalf, said in Ibadan that as much as the party would not want to count its chickens before they hatch, every indices points to the collapse of the ruling Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

He said that the leaders of the party have worked on the factors that impeded its victory in 2019 and 2023, adding that all hands are now on deck to rout the APM from Oyo State.

He said: “As much as we would not like to count our chickens until the eggs are hatched, the outcome of the 2027 elections will be in favour of the APC, particularly in Oyo State. We can say categorically that the worst is over because virtually all the factors that affected our chances in 2019 and 2023 have been worked on, with the desired results achieved in no small measure.

He also said that the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde has been feeling the heat of a united APC, adding that the defection blues rocking the APM in recent months are clear evidence that the house of APM was collapsing in the state.

“If you are a governor who has lost no fewer than 100 aides in three to four months, how would you feel? Of course, you will know that the game is up,” he said, adding that the APC has been getting stronger while its main challenger, the APC, was bleeding on all fronts.

Shadare added: “As a matter of fact, Governor Seyi Makinde and the few politicians around can feel heavy defeat two months before the Presidential and National Assembly election, but they would not want to betray emotions. However, we are not leaving any stone unturned to wrap up our reconciliation efforts as it concerns the aggrieved party members.

“Despite having potent mechanisms to resolve internal crisis, we have enlisted the services of competent and respected personalities and institutions from within and outside the state to intervene where and when necessary. Empirically, the results have been encouraging, but we are not going to stop engaging our members who may have one grievance or another until we can achieve a good measure of peace and harmony with which we can record total victory at the polls.”

He also stated that the party has been blessed with winning over more than 90 per cent of the powerful political forces who worked against it in 2019 and 2023, adding that it was blending their strength with “our home-grown structures to mobilize voters for the victory of President Bola Tinubu and Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli in the 2027 elections.

He further said: “We are also leveraging the infrastructural success recorded by President Bola Tinubu and, aside from that, the robust manifesto which our gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, recently unveiled in Ibadan will be domesticated in the minds of the electorate in the state because we believe an average resident of the state reserves the right to access the prospect which the APC administration would offer them from May 29, 2027.”