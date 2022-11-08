‘Why we honoured Sanwo-Olu, Adewole, HDAN director, others’

For their significant contributions and special interest in the housing sector over the years, the Association of Housing Corporation of Nigeria has honoured Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; immediate past Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Adewole; and Executive Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Festus Adebayo, with an award of excellence.

The award was given at the just concluded 2022 Housing Africa conference held in Lagos.

According to the AHCN’s Executive Secretary, Mr Toye Eniola, the recognition of outstanding personalities became necessary due to their significant contributions to the industry.

According to him, the introduction of FHFL in 2018 by the Federal Government has seen the housing sector go through a series of laudable developments with a commendable antecedence revolving around the provision of affordable and low-cost homes for families, coupled with the complementary responsibility of creating jobs and promoting local production of building materials in the country.

“Although Family Homes Funds did not deliver the 500,000 housing units mandated, considering the country’s prevalent economic realities; high labour costs, building materials, difficulty in obtaining lands, and currency fluctuations that affect the cost of everything in the country, Family Homes Funds must be commended for the level of achievements the organisation was able to achieve this past year”, he said.

He also applauded the passion and energy with which the HDAN Director, Adebayo has been using in projecting the housing sector, hence driving the delivery of affordable housing in the country.