Why we excluded Osinbajo from Tinubu’s campaign ― Keyamo

Minister of Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has justified the exclusion of Vice – President and former presidential aspirant, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo from the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The 442 teams that will drive the campaign of the party standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were released at the weekend with the VP’s name missing on the list that has his principal as Chairman.

Keyamo in a statement however defended the exclusion of Professor Osinbajo.

The Minister of Labour said the Campaign Council acted on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari who directed that both Professor Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha should not be on the list.

Keyamo in his statement,” Absence of Vice– President Yemi Osinbajo from Campaign Council List: No Cause for Concern,” said Buhari noted that having himself, his deputy and SGF on the campaign train could undermine “governance of the country and administration of Government.”

His statement read in part:” Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr.

Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government. As a responsible Party and Government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns.

The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“Our candidates and the leadership of the APC have also indicated that the list is not sacrosanct as there may be periodic review of it as circumstances dictate.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

