By: Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

A group of Abia citizens in diaspora has explained their reason for endorsing Professor Greg Ibe, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the forthcoming election in Abia State.

In a statement jointly signed by Professors Chukwubuikem Anosike (US) and Udenwa Nnabuikem (UK), the group said they decided to adopt Prof Ibe after a careful assessment of the manifestos, pedigree, innovations and capacities of various candidates jostling for the governorship seat in the state.

They stated that their interest was “to help facilitate the enthronement of the right leadership that would help change the Abia story and reposition the state for greatness”.

Continuing, they expressed satisfaction over Ibe’s development plan for the state, adding that if given the opportunity, the APGA candidate would truly transform the state.

They also acknowledged with satisfaction the blueprints of some other candidates but noted their belief that Professor Ibe “would fast-track multi-sectoral transformation of the state if voted into power”.

“Having gone through the manifesto of many governorship candidates in the state, we have no doubts that Professor Ibe, if given the opportunity, can fast-track rapid transformation of Abia State.

“His track record of achievements and integrity, innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skill are qualities we think are urgently needed at this time for Abia to move forward”, the group said.

The Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among major political blocs in the state, they said, needs to be respected, hence their choice of Ibe, arguing further that it is the turn of Isuikwuato Division which represents the “I” in Abia acronym to produce the governor of the state.

They, therefore, urged Abia voters irrespective of their preferences, to vote massively for the APGA candidate at the forthcoming governorship poll.

They appealed to other candidates who they said were also eminently qualified to lead the state, to team up with Prof. Ibe and unseat the ruling PDP government in the state, which according to the statement, has set the state backwards.





The Abia diaspora community promised to hold Professor Ibe accountable for all he promised to do if given the opportunity.

While regretting that the state had become a laughing stock among the comity of states due to bad leadership, they called on the people to unite against bad governance by rallying behind Professor Ibe.

Abians in diaspora stated further by noting their readiness to invest in the state and contribute their quota to fast track its development under the watch of trusted and competent leadership, as well as committed towards the total emancipation and development of the state.

