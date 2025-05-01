Why we didn’t go on strike since Tinubu’s govt — ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has explained why it didn’t embark on any nationwide strike since the current government assumed power almost two years ago.

Recall that the union has repeatedly in the recent past threatened to declare a nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to address the concerns of members.

The national president of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, gave the explanation in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune when asked for an update concerning their strike threat now that the government has not met the majority of members’ concerns to date.

According to Osodeke, ASUU has decided to hold on with the planned strike to prove that it’s not the union that is the problem on matters concerning their 2009 Agreement but the government that always pushes members to go on strike in the past.

He said the decision to choose this path is simply to give the government more time to address their differences so that the union will not be blamed for eventually embarking on strike action.

He noted that this is not due to fear as no government according to him can cage ASUU as some have insinuated in the country.





