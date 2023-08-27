Ojumu Ayomide Peter, CEO and prime-mover of Grand Tickets, has explained why it is working closely with top Nigerians music brands and record labels, saying as a youth-friendly company, it is essential to relate with brands that could appeal to youths and entertainment lovers.

Grand Tickets has managed the ticket sales for major Nigerian entertainers and as a result, they are now a force to be reckoned within the industry, according to Peter.

In his words, he said “Grand Tickets” might be new to you as It is a company that started sometime last year, around October and before I started officially, I’ve been trying to find a balance. Afterwards, I just got the right feeling. I started it out of assurance and I know what I really want. Before you start something, you have to know what it is, do you love it?, – loving it comes first because anything you are starting, somebody has done it before but you just have to look for something that’s slightly different that will make your target audience give you a listening ear.”

He continued “We had the opportunity to collaborate with Koffi Da Guru’s comedy show, which took place in December last year at Terra Culture. Michael Uba, also known as Ogbolor in Jenifa’s diary, is the second individual we were able to collaborate with, and we took care of the ticket sales for his comedy stage production at Musson Center. Therefore, our collaboration with Kofi Da Guru and Ogbolor has resulted in an admirably modest referrals that has helped our portfolio as a company.

On his projection and who he would love to work with in future, he said “My list is really long. I won’t make up anything. We’re talking about people like Paulo, who consistently hosts “One Africa Music Festival. We would be excited to handle ticket sales for his show.

