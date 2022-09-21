Why we called off our plan to block Kaduna-Abuja highway ― NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has explained that security concerns were raised at a meeting with security agencies citing the volatile nature of Kaduna State as the reason why they called off their earlier plan to block the Kaduna – Abuja highway on Wednesday.

This was even as the student body advised the Federal Government to accept the sad realities of the public universities and work towards ending the lingering ASUU strike.

In a press conference held at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna on Wednesday, the student’s body Taskforce, committee chairman, Comrade Dominic Phillip also observed that there is no commitment being demonstrated by the parties involved to bring to an end the prolonged strike action.

Philip explained that NANS cannot sit back and watch the students’ future and the future of the nation being wasted.

He noted that the egotistical and unyielding disposition of those responsible for settling the matter in question amicably is contributing to the lingering ASUU strike.

He described the strike action as an “unbearable and sad development having lost a whole academic session at home due to the nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government to reach an amicable conclusion with ASUU to end its strike.

On why the earlier plan to block the Abuja-Kaduna highway was called off by NANS, the student leader remarked that security concerns were raised at a meeting with heads of DSS, the Police and Civil Defence who cited the volatile and peculiar nature of Kaduna state was the reason why they called the plan to block the highway.

“Our earlier decision was sheathed in the interest of the state, country and our people who may be victims of unforeseen circumstances that may arise in the event our good intention was abused by unscrupulous elements who do not mean well for our dear nation.

“However, due to several calls from well-meaning Nigerians and calls by the security agencies for considerations of the peculiarity of Kaduna with regard to the volatility of the security of the city, we have chosen to demonstrate the kind of gesture that we expect the negotiating parties, especially the Federal Government to exhibit in their meetings so that there could be a headway towards ending the strike.

“We have made compromises to our earlier plans of commencing mass action today, by deferring the protest to also consolidate on the new schedule released by the National Executive Council of NANS.”

