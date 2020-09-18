Why we brought Saudi Arabia to Ibadan – Halal fashion CEO

Audu Rilwan Olayinka, the owner of Halal Stores, which deals in Islamic fashion and Arabian accessories, recently revealed to Friday Treat why exotic Arabian fashion, incenses and home accessories should appeal to Nigerians, in a chat.

He said, “All things Arabian are usually very refined and of exquisite taste. This is why I decided to open outlets that would enable Nigerians to have access to such an affordable luxury, instead of having to travel.

We opened first in Ilorin and were received very well. Arabian fashion is not only for Muslims and I categorically state here that their fashion, perfumes and home accessories are for everyone.

“In fact, we have so many Christians wearing our jalamias and perfumes. Our success in Ilorin is why I decided to open another outlet in Ibadan. We are here now and we opened yesterday.”

He also stated that there would be discounts for September clients and a treasure hunt to hold at its Palms Mall store in October.

