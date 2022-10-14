Why we banned heavy duty vehicles on our roads ― Edo govt

The Edo State Government has explained that its ban on heavy-duty vehicles weighing above 30 tons from the state intra-city roads was occasioned by what it described as unbearable damages being done to the roads by the vehicles.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehekhare, who gave the explanation while briefing Journalists yesterday in Benin City, said the state government decided to preserve the roads for residents of Edo with the ban.

He lamented that about 99% of heavy-duty vehicles using the state roads do not contribute to the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of Edo State by way of tax payment.

He said: “We want to preserve our infrastructures (roads inclusive) and ensure that our people do not carry the burdens of others.

Hon. Nehikhare called on the Federal Government to as matter of urgency fix the federal roads within the state so that heavy-duty vehicles could use them.

Updating journalists on the position of the state government on the persons declared wanted for alleged land grabbing and other heinous crimes in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, said the state government would soon display the names and photographs of suspected land grabbers who refused to honour police invitation on billboards across the state.

“Very soon, if they refuse to appear before the police, their names and photographs will be placed on billboards across Edo State and in some countries of the world.

Reacting to the allegation raised by the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) over the alleged closure of the state-owned Nigerian Observer Newspapers, the Commissioner said the Governor Obaseki-led Government has not planned to jettisoned the Observer brand of its newspaper with any other name but desirous to revitalise and revamp the newspaper to conform with modern day best practices.

