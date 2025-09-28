Why we arrested Kaduna social media activist, Sultan — DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why it arrested a Kaduna-based social media activist, Abubakar Muhammad, popularly known as Sultan.

The Kaduna command said Sultan was arrested on September 27 at Layin Dan-Masani, Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area, after a formal complaint that he allegedly used phishing social media accounts to harass and extort a citizen.

Investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly created fake accounts with the handles @OZugwai40986 on X (formerly Twitter) and @Zugwai75 on Instagram, which he used to threaten the complainant and demand payment through a crypto wallet and a Point of Sales (POS) account.

“The complainant, who feared for his life and that of his family, also accused Sultan of using other catfish accounts to lure him to an undisclosed location, raising suspicion of a kidnap attempt.

It was gathered that Sultan deleted the accounts when he realised the DSS was closing in on him, but cyber experts of the Service were able to recover them from his phone.

It added that investigators found digital footprints, payment evidence and conversations linking him directly to the alleged cybercrime, which will be presented in court.

The command stressed that Sultan’s arrest had no political undertone, insisting that the Service was only concerned with safeguarding ordinary citizens from online criminals.

“This is purely a cybercrime case. The Service is interested in protecting citizens, not politics,” the security source said.

Nevertheless, Sultan’s arrest has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with some of his supporters claiming political persecution, while others backed the DSS, saying the evidence must be tested in court.

As at press time, arrangements were ongoing to arraign Muhammad before a competent court on charges of cybercrime, extortion and threats to life.

