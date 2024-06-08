The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided clarification regarding the recent raid on nightclubs in Akure, during which a groom and 49 other suspected internet fraudsters were apprehended.

According to the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyedele, the operation was conducted based on extensive intelligence gathering that led the agency to the lounge where the alleged fraudsters were hosting a party.

Oyedele emphasised that the raid was executed as an early morning sting operation and refuted claims of any injuries sustained by soldiers during the operation.

He clarified, “The operation was carried out to round up some internet fraudsters holding a Yahoo party. They were supposed to hold the party on Wednesday, and when they found out that we knew about it, they moved it to Saturday.”

Furthermore, Oyedele explained that the arrests were the culmination of meticulous surveillance and monitoring of the suspects prior to the operation.

“The arrest was a result of diligent operation, and we had followed them carefully before we eventually went for the arrest,” he stated.

Regarding the current status of the suspects, Oyedele informed that they were in the custody of the agency in Ibadan and undergoing profiling.

He indicated that a detailed briefing would be provided once further investigation was conducted on the identities of those arrested and the items recovered from them.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE