Why we are supporting APC National Chairman ― Forum of organising secretaries

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
A group in the All Progressives Congress, the Forum of APC Organising Secretaries, has said the zeal generated so far in the activities of the ruling party under Senator Abdullahi Adamu informed the forum support for his administration.

The APC-FORS comprises the Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward Organizing Secretaries of the ruling party.
Chairman of the Forum, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, in a statement on Thursday, said the new APC National Working Committee has inspired sense of belonging in the party since it assumed leadership at Buhari House.

“The sleepless nights, hardwork and selfless service of the current leadership of the party is yielding results and has rekindled hope, faith and commitment in the party membership, hence the interest of all Nigerians in the affairs of the party.

“The level of interest in the party, where we have several presidential aspirants contesting freely, women and special persons getting nomination forms for free, and youths being encouraged to run, is not a manifestation of miracle, but the deliberate and concerted efforts of the new leadership of the party to develop the politics of our Nation.”

Agbomhere said the Forum “was birthed by the Six Zonal Organizing Secretaries of the Party in an effort to bring together, all Organizing Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress from the six (6) Geo-Political Zones in Nigeria, the States, Local Government Areas and Wards under the Zones for the purpose of promoting and championing the course, interest, unity and activities of the Party at various levels.”

According to Agbomhere who is the South-South Zonal Organising Secretary, “the creation of the Forum was necessitated by the rising need to build formidable structures across the various levels of our party in the country by engaging the Nigerian voters with the achievements of the All Progressives Congress/Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”It is driven by the collective willpower to ensure that the Party never loses any election at the National, Zonal, State, Local Government Area and Ward levels.”

He also commended the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, for giving moral support to the activities of the new Forum.

“Committing to the spirit of the APC Constitution, it becomes imperative that all the Organizing Secretaries work as a league under the guardianship and mentorship of the National Organizing Secretary for cross-pollination of strategies, swift implementation of programmes and efficient assessment of party field activities from ‘TOP-TO-BOTTOM,’ to make the APC a darling of all Nigerians.”

