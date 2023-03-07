By Michael Ovat- Awka

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) in the February 25 National Assembly elections for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Princess Helen Mbakwe has rejected the outcome of the election, saying that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) denied her teeming supporters the opportunity to vote.

Princess Mbakwe who rejected the outcome of the polls during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Center in Awka, on Monday, alleged that the logo of her political party was poorly printed on the ballot paper which according to her made it difficult for her supporters to identify and cast their votes for her.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Returning Officer for the Anambra Central Senatorial District Election, Professor Chuka Enuka had declared the candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh the winner of the election after he polled one hundred and three thousand, six hundred and eight votes, while Princess Mbakwe polled only two thousand, four hundred and sixty-five votes.

She explained that the logo of her party was blurred which confused her supporters who resorted to voting for other parties.

She added that in some areas where she has strong followers like Idemili North and South, late arrival and non-arrival of INEC officials disenfranchised many people who could have voted for her and insisted that denying her party presence on the ballot paper is enough to cancel the outcome of the exercise, as the party was well prepared for the election.

According to her, details of the logo of NNPP, which is “Basket of Fruits” and the Party name NNPP whereas INEC presented nothing that looked like basket of fruits nor did INEC present the acronym NNPP on the Ballot Paper.

The INEC Ballot Paper NNPP’s logo confused many of my supporters and they voted for other parties like Labour Party and (LP) Young Progressive Party (YPP).

She, however, congratulate senator Victor Umeh for being declared the winner by the INEC.

Mbakwe noted that she is still very ready to serve her people because she believes strongly in the principles of rule of law, equity, equality, fairness and justice.

On why congratulating Umeh and at the same time wanted to challenge the election, she said that for now Umeh is declared the winner, pending the determination of her case in the court.





She thanked the people of Anambra Central Senatorial zone for coming out to exercise their voting rights.

” I appreciate your democratic spirit to participate in this 2023 Elections …You braved it and you excised your franchise. Again, my utmost love and appreciation to all those who voted for me, especially my Abatete people for their block votes, despite the short period that I joined the race to campaign. I am glad to have pulled the number of votes I did, notwithstanding the challenges of my party’s logo identification experienced by those who voted and those who intended to vote for me. Our logo was blurred or practically non existent on the ballot papers, thereby confusing my voters” she said.

The NNPP candidate, commended the state Governor Chukwuma Soludo for providing a level playing ground for all the candidates in the election and for ensuring that the election was violence free in the state and also commended the media in Nigeria for living up to expectations before, during and after the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in their reportage.

The State Chairman of NUJ, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, in his briefed contribution, commend the Anambra electorate for peacefully conducting themselves during the election and urged them to exhibit same too in the State Assembly election slated for Saturday 11th, 2023.