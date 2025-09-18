Why we are projecting Ekiti as a medical tourism hub— Ojo Lanre, DG, Ekiti State Tourism Bureau

The Director-General, Ekiti State Tourism Bureau, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre in this interview with journalists at the Akwaaba African Travel Market, where the state won awards back-to-back in two year standing, speaks on the state’s practical commitment to making tourism a mainstay of Ekiti economy and the impact of the Governor Oyebanji led administration. WALE OLAPADE bring details.

Ekiti State’s Tourism Momentum

Ekiti State is emerging as one of Nigeria’s most vibrant tourism destinations, and its presence at the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos is proof of that momentum. This year, the state not only showcased its rich cultural and natural attractions but also celebrated a special recognition: Governor BiodunOyebanji was honoured with an award for his commitment to tourism development.

The Importance of Akwaaba

Speaking at the expo, the Director-General of Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, emphasized that Akwaaba remains the premier marketplace for tourism, travel, and hospitality in West Africa. “You have to be here because this is your platform,” Ojo-Lanre said. “Akwaaba has become the most valuable platform where you can buy, sell, network, and promote tourism. If you are not here, then where will you sell your product?”

Ekiti’s Tourism Strategy

Ekiti’s participation in the travel market is not just about visibility, but about positioning the state as a serious player in the regional tourism economy. Last year’s attendance, he recalled, drew investors and visitors to Ekiti who subsequently explored its attractions and contributed to the local economy. Central to this renewed energy, he explained, is Governor Oyebanji’s deliberate policy direction.

A Standalone Tourism Agency

One of the governor’s earliest decisions was to separate tourism from arts and culture, giving it a dedicated bureau with clear authority. “Unless there is a standalone ministry or agency, tourism will never move in Nigeria, “Tourism is more than culture. It includes education, religion, entertainment, incentives, and so much more. By creating an independent bureau, the governor has given us the power to innovate.”

Collaboration with UNWTO

Ojo-Lanre revealed that when he first approached the governor for funding, the governor insisted that resources should follow policy, not precede it. This led Ekiti to become the first Nigerian state to collaborate with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to produce a Tourism Master Plan and Policy Framework. That milestone is historic: and for the first time in Nigeria’s history, UNWTO partnered directly with a state to help design a tourism policy. That’s the kind of forward-thinking leadership we have in Ekiti.”

Medical Tourism and Beyond

While many states highlight cultural tourism, Ekiti came to this year’s Akwaaba with a fresh angle—medical tourism. The state is home to the multi-system AfeBabalola University Teaching Hospital (ABUAD), this medical tourism facility have one of the best-equipped in the region. “We are projecting Ekiti as a medical tourism hub. People don’t need to travel abroad for quality healthcare—we have it right here,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Go to Court,’ Dangote Refinery dares marketers, alleges N1.5trn subsidy demands

Economic Empowerment through Tourism

The tourism agenda is not just about showcasing beauty spots, but about economic empowerment. Every new hotel, souvenir stand, or guided tour, he said, translates into jobs and livelihoods. “Imagine 50,000 tourists arriving in Ekiti in one weekend—the hoteliers will smile, the souvenir makers will smile, transport operators will smile. Tourism empowers communities,” he said.

Future Plans

As Ekiti continues to develop its tourism identity, there are even bolder plans for the future, including showcasing the state’s Yoruba spiritual heritage to attract global interest, particularly from the diaspora in Brazil and Cuba. For now, the recognition given to Governor Oyebanji at Akwaaba is a validation of Ekiti’s tourism drive and a signal that the state is fast becoming one to watch on the African tourism map.