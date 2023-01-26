Why we are celebrating Golden Jubilee — Principal, Odogbolu FGC

Principal of the Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State, Amos Akinpelu, students and members of the old students association have come together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school.

Addressing journalists at a press conference heralding the activities marking the Golden Jubilee of the college, Mr Akinpelu said the school had witnessed tremendous progress, including improvement in quality of education and excellent academic performance and this had prompted them to celebrate the anniversary.

The principal, who is one of the old students of the college revealed that he had invested 24 years of teaching in the school from being a classroom teacher, vice principal (special duty) and vice principal administration at the King’s College, Lagos, and briefly as the principal of the Federal Government College, Odi in Bayelsa State, before substantively becoming the principal of the Federal Government College, Odogbolu.

He said that the college had recorded unprecedented achievements in practical agriculture through the hard work of the students.

He said that parts of the school’s cultivation are banana plantations and maize, while rearing poultry and other livestock are not left out.

He called on the current students of the college to take their studies seriously, adding that education cannot be substituted for any other tools to thrive in an individual choice of life.

He further said that the Federal Government College, Odogbolu, had produced prominent personalities who are doing well in their field of endeavours.