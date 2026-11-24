The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has explained why it aborted its plan to take over the various motor parks in Oyo State on Monday.

Members of the state chapter of the union had earlier given the state government a seven-day ultimatum to end its operations through the Park Management System (PMS).

An inside source who craved anonymity said the plan was shelved due to the intervention of well-meaning people of the state.

“The Court of Appeal had ruled in our favour. We had made several appeals to the government to abide by the court ruling but to no avail.

“We are peace-loving people. We abhor violence. But we learnt that some politicians wanted to take advantage of the planned action to turn the state upside down, hence our decision to shelve the plan,” the source said.

The state command of the Nigeria Police had in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, advised members of the union not to take the law into their own hands, announcing that it had deployed personnel to flashpoints.

Armed Personnel Carriers with fully armed security personnel were sighted stationed at the entrance of Orita Challenge, Iwo road and Ojoo bus terminals.

On Monday, however, business and other activities went on without hindrance.

Also, the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, in a radio interview had advised members of the union to join hands with the Park Managers to move the state forward rather than fomenting trouble.

Makinde said, “Oyo State has moved beyond this level. The era of thuggery at the various motor parks is over.

“Members of the National Road Transport Workers should know that the Court of Appeal is not the last court of arbitration. The other party has the right to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling of the appellate court.

“In the first instance, I don’t think that the court, in his ruling, ordered them to take over the motor parks. They should not allow themselves to be used as instruments to cause chaos in any part of the state. They should align with their colleagues at the various motor parks.”