In the quest to recruit political officeholders in the state, the democratic principle recognises periodic elections as the best way to choose leaders for all and sundry. Not only that, elections are an instrument through which patriotic citizens all over the world troop out en masse to speak their voices via ballot boxes, particularly in democratic states.

In preparation for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) vigorously embarked on the registration of eligible citizens within the required age of voting and those who had misplaced their issued Permanent Voter Cards. There was a significant improvement in registration, but what is painful is the considerable decline in voter turnout on the day of the election. This has been a lingering issue in Nigeria’s elections.

The just concluded 2023 general election recorded a very low voter turnout. According to the official figures by INEC, almost 93 million Nigerian citizens registered with the electoral body. It also made a huge success in the distribution of PVC across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Notwithstanding, the most worrisome aspect of the elections in Nigeria is the low voting number of citizens who, for one reason or another, desisted from voting. In fact, this single phenomenon affects the kind of government that comes to power.

Let’s, first of all, respond to this question ‘Who is responsible for bad governments?’ I found the words of a renowned and famous political philosopher who, at the height of his vision of the ideal state for the society of his own time, vehemently said that “bad governments are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” This, therefore, makes it clear that citizens’ refusal to cast their votes, to a greater extent, helps to bring about mediocre political leadership in every state.

As a matter of fact, the increasing political apathy that takes the form of a declining voting rate during a poll is alarming. In view of this, some citizens assert that unfulfilled campaign promises from the side of the political candidates discourage multiple voters, who go ahead to distance themselves from all forms of political participation.

Even though the foregoing assertion is worthy of consideration, it is not a good reason act to refuse to vote.

In addition to the above, some citizens eligible to vote are of the belief that politics is an enterprise for politicians and that it has become a means of exchange among power brokers. That is, elactions are a kind of give and take. This is a fallacious perspective that feeds political infidelity and incompetency in the recruitment of political officeholder.

In another similar vein, people’s non-particiaption in the voting process encourages recurrent electoral malpractices, election irregularities, misconduct, and manipulations.

These self–centred political aspirants, in their insatiable appetite for power, find it easy to rig the outcome of the polls. What an abysmal political fate for us! It is avoidable and practically possible to put a stop to this wanton happening in our society and political process.

One has to sit down and reflect on why, time and again, highly qualified hands are grossly defeated by inept and incompetent candidates.





Take a glance at the official statistical revelation by INEC, which indicates that “only 25, 286, 616—about 28.65 percent of all eligible voters in Nigeria showed up and participated in the recent inferred and declared presidential election.

More so, the low turnout of voters that has characterised Nigerian elections, and has witnessed a steady decline, reached a new low during February’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Comparatively speaking, in 2011, voter turnout was at what can now be described as an impressive 53.7% of the voting population. By 2015, it dropped to 43.7% and 34.75% in 2019.

This has sadly and immensely affected the chances of Nigerian voters to choose political leaders with the highest political and administrative acumen, foresight, and sound policies capable of bringing a better life for the citizenry. In fact, ignorance, political apathy coupled with poor voter turnout are evils persistently undermining the democratic process, and our efforts to recruit the best hands for leadership posts. Voter turnout is something that ought to be energetically, decisively, and above all, strategically improved on. This will bring better leadership and progress to the nation.

In the final analysis, voting ought to be compulsory for all citizens that are eligible to vote. Nigerians must be made to understand that “not voting is not a protest; it is a surrender”. A Hausa adage says “Mai abu dogarin kayansa”. This points out that we, the masses, should come out en masse during election day to wisely exercise our franchise as therein contained and commanded by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Not only that, a law has to be enacted, making it mandatory for all citizens to vote. This is a good and reliable panacea to the low voter turnout so as to promote our democratic practices to resemble global best practices.

Aliyu writes via [email protected]

