In the quest to recruit political officeholders in the state, the democratic principle recognises periodic elections as the best way to choose leaders. Not only that, but an election is an instrument through which patriotic citizens can express their choices via ballot boxes. This is so all over the world, particularly in democratic states.

As a prelude to the 2023 general election in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) vigorously embarked on the registration of eligible citizens above the required age of voting and those who had misplaced their government-issued Permanent Voter Cards. There was a significant improvement in registration, but what was painful was the considerable decline in voter turnout on the days of the elections.

The just concluded 2023 General Elections recorded a very low voter turnout. According to the official figures issued by INEC, almost 93 million Nigerian citizens are registered with the electoral body. INEC also had huge success in the distribution of PVC across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Notwithstanding, a worrisome aspect of the elections in Nigeria is the poor voting proportion of the citizens who, for one reason or another, refrained from voting.

In fact, this single but dreadful action may bring a bad and incompetent government to power.

Let’s, first of all, respond to this question: ‘Who is responsible for bad governments?’ I found the words of a renowned political philosopher who, at the height of his vision of an ideal state of society in his own time, vehemently said that “Bad governments are elected by good citizens who do not vote.” This, therefore, makes it clear that citizens’ refusal to go out and vote to a great extent helps to bring about mediocre political leadership in every state.

As a matter of fact, the increase in political apathy, which takes the form of a declining voting rate during polls, is alarming. In view of this, some people assert that unfulfilled campaign promises on the part of the political candidates discourage many voters from all forms of political participation.

Even though the preceding assertion is worthy of consideration, it should not result in a refusal to vote.

In addition to the above, some citizens who are eligible to vote believe that politics is an enterprise for politicians and that it has become a means of exchange. That is, politics is a sort of ‘give and take’. This is a fallacious perspective that breeds political infidelity and incompetence in the recruitment of political officeholders.

Another similar excuse is the considerably imperfect voting process that makes it possible for electoral malpractices, election irregularities, misconduct and manipulations to occur.

There are self–centred political aspirants who in their insatiable appetite for power find it necessary to rig the outcome of the polls. This is unacceptable. However, it is avoidable and practically possible to put a stop to this anomaly in our political process.





One has to sit down and reflect on why it is that time and again, highly qualified candidates are defeated by inept and incompetent candidates.

Now take a look at the official statistics by INEC which state that “only 25, 286, 616 – about 28.65% of all eligible voters in Nigeria showed up and participated in the recent inferred and declared presidential election.

More so, the low turnout of voters has characterised Nigerian elections and has witnessed a steady decline that reached a new low during February’s presidential and National Assembly polls.

Comparatively speaking, in 2011, the voter turnout was what can be described as an impressive 53.7% of the voting population. By 2015, it had dropped to 43.7%, and 34.75% in 2019.

This sadly has affected the ability of Nigerians to choose political leaders with the highest political and administrative acumen, foresight, and sound policies capable of bringing better lives for the citizenry.

In fact, ignorance and political apathy, coupled with poor voter turnout, are evils that persistently undermine the democratic process. Our efforts to recruit the best hands for leadership posts ought to be energetically, decisively, and above all, strategically pursued. This can bring sanity and progress to the nation.

In the final analysis, voting ought to be compulsory for all citizens eligible to vote. Nigerians must come to understand that “not voting is not a protest, it is a surrender.” A Hausa adage says “Mai abu dogarin kayansa”. The point is that we, the masses, should come out en masse during election days to wisely exercise our franchise as contained in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Not only that, a law has to be enacted making it a mandatory duty for citizens to vote. This will be a significant and reliable panacea to the low voter turnout that will promote our democracy and bring it into line with global best practices.

Aliyu writes in via [email protected]

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE