Nigerian lawyer Adeyanju Deji has explained the reason for the re-arrest of activist Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Nigerian Police Force today.

In a post on X on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Adeyanju stated that VeryDarkMan was arrested on the instructions of CP Igwe for exposing an individual who allegedly abandoned a Nigerian abroad.

He added that instead of apprehending the accused person, the police arrested VeryDarkMan on defamation charges.

He wrote: “Our client, @thatverydarkman has just been arrested by the police on the instruction of CP Igwe for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad. Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on allegation of defamation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE