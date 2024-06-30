Nigerian lawyer Adeyanju Deji has explained the reason for the re-arrest of activist Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Nigerian Police Force today.
In a post on X on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Adeyanju stated that VeryDarkMan was arrested on the instructions of CP Igwe for exposing an individual who allegedly abandoned a Nigerian abroad.
He added that instead of apprehending the accused person, the police arrested VeryDarkMan on defamation charges.
He wrote: “Our client, @thatverydarkman has just been arrested by the police on the instruction of CP Igwe for exposing someone who allegedly duped a Nigerian abroad. Instead of the police to arrest the person alleged to have duped someone, they arrested VDM on allegation of defamation.”
https://x.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1807427452924280988?s=46&t=aaFklb5BJy1N1oirQiMncQp
