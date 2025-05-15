Why US flags are flying at half-staff in Texas

Flags across the United States and in Texas are flying at half-staff on Sunday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day honors law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including those who died in 2024.

US President, Donald Trump issued a statement earlier this week marking the occasion.

“This week and always, we honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and memorialize those who sacrificed their lives defending the thin blue line,” Trump said.

He also criticised the previous administration, claiming it made policing more difficult.

“A nation in chaos ceases to be a citadel of liberty. Tragically, the previous administration allowed lawlessness to permeate our country… Their reckless, soft-on-crime policies emboldened criminals and thugs… instilled fear; and jeopardized public trust.

“I stand in steadfast solidarity with those who defend our freedoms and the families who love and support them.

“We pray for those who grieve the fallen and pledge that their lives, legacies, and sacrifices will forever be remembered by our grateful nation,” Trump added.

Though Trump reaffirmed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, the observance has existed since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation establishing it. The week surrounding the day is also recognized as National Police Week.

Each year, officers gather in Washington, D.C., to honor those killed or disabled while on duty.

So far in 2024, 17 law enforcement officers in Texas have died in the line of duty.

The causes of these deaths include gunfire, vehicle crashes, assaults, and duty-related health issues, highlighting the risks officers face while serving their communities.

Among those lost were Deputy Ronald Bates of Harris County, who died in a crash on February 10; Officer Kyle Hicks of Corpus Christi, killed by gunfire on April 24; Trooper Kevin Ramirez-Vasquez of the Texas Highway Patrol, struck by a vehicle on September 24; Officer Jacob Candanoza of Terrell, also killed by gunfire on December 8; and Detention Officer Isaiah Bias of Ellis County, who died by assault on December 16.

These names represent just a few of those who gave their lives while serving.

Flags in the United States are flown at half-staff on specific national observances, including: Memorial Day (until noon), Peace Officers Memorial Day, Patriot Day (Sept. 11), Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Dec. 7), National Firefighters Memorial Day.

Flags are also lowered upon the death of high-ranking federal or state officials. For example: 30 days for a current or former president, 10 days for the vice president, chief justice, or House speaker.

From death until burial for Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, and congressional leaders.

Two days for members of Congress in their respective states or districts.

The president can also lower the flag for national tragedies or to honor foreign dignitaries.

(Austin American-Statesman)