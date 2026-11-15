Why Uba Sani bagged The Sun Governor of the Year award — Commissioner

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, earned the 2026 edition of The Sun Governor of the Year Award for his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, peacebuilding, infrastructure development and investment in human capital, the state government has said.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, disclosed this after receiving the award on behalf of the governor at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.

Speaking after receiving the award, Maiyaki said Governor Sani was recognised for his administration’s people-centred leadership, infrastructure development and commitment to public accountability.

He said the governor had prioritised policies aimed at restoring public confidence, improving citizens’ welfare and delivering democratic dividends since assuming office.

According to the commissioner, the administration’s Kaduna Peace Model has contributed to restoring stability in previously troubled communities, enabling the recovery of over 500,000 hectares of farmland and the reopening of schools, healthcare facilities and markets affected by insecurity.

Maiyaki said the government had also embarked on about 150 road projects covering 1,400 kilometres across the state, including interventions in 12 local government areas that had not benefited from a single kilometre of road in nearly 15 years.

He said other achievements of the administration included the completion of the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, the revitalisation of 17 general hospitals and the upgrading of 255 primary healthcare centres to Level 2.

The commissioner added that the government had sustained the allocation of 25 per cent of its annual budget to education and distributed 1,400 trucks of fertiliser to 450,000 smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production.

On transportation, Maiyaki said the deployment of 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses had facilitated more than five million passenger trips and generated estimated savings of N5.2 billion for commuters within 15 months.

He described the award as an encouragement for the administration to deepen its development agenda and strengthen accountability.

Maiyaki quoted Governor Sani as dedicating the recognition to the people of Kaduna State, whose support and cooperation, he said, had continued to inspire the government.

He added that the administration remained committed to consolidating the gains recorded in peace and security, infrastructure, education, healthcare and other sectors.