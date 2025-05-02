Why Trump removed Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor — JD Vance

US Vice President, JD Vance has pushed back on speculation that Mike Waltz was removed as national security advisor due to the recent “Signalgate” controversy, instead framing Waltz’s nomination as US ambassador to the United Nations as a promotion.

Speaking during an exclusive interview at the Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in South Carolina, Vance said both he and President Donald Trump continue to have full confidence in Waltz.

Vance said, “We brought Mike on to do serious reforms at the National Security Council, and he’s delivered. I think you could make a good argument that it’s a promotion.”

Waltz had only recently stepped down from Congress to assume the NSA role, but his short tenure came under fire after he created a Signal group chat in March where top national security officials discussed potential US strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The controversy, dubbed “Signalgate,” escalated when Waltz mistakenly added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to the encrypted chat, where sensitive information was shared.

One of the most notable moments in the chat came when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the timing of US military operations. Hegseth insists no classified information was disclosed, but the Pentagon’s acting inspector general has launched an investigation.

Critics, particularly Democrats, argue the nature of the information likely was classified.

Vance, who was also part of the chat alongside other top officials like DNI Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, shared his concerns in real time.

He warned that the strikes might appear inconsistent with Trump’s broader message that European allies should handle more of their own defense.

“There’s a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices,” Vance wrote, noting he was willing to support the team’s consensus but urging a month’s delay to better align messaging and economic strategy.

Despite the media attention surrounding “Signalgate,” Vance dismissed the scandal as a “nothingburger” and insisted Waltz’s reassignment had nothing to do with it.

“Trump believes Mike would do a better job in a different role. This is about putting the right people in the right places,” Vance said.

(Fox News)