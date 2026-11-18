Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives,s is a sixth-term member of the Green Chamber. He is one of the oldest serving members of the parliament in Nigeria. In the 9th House of Representatives, he served as Majority Leader of the House and has held various leadership positions during his service. In this interview with General Editor, TAIWO ADISA, he insists that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now a household name in Kano politics, declaring that President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates would win convincingly in the 2027 elections. Excerpts:

You recently launched a Door-to-Door campaign for President Bola Tinubu in your constituency; did you do that because of the fear of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso?

I can tell you that the APC is the party to beat in the 2027 election in Kano. We are not afraid of anyone, and we are ready to play free and fair politics. I told our supporters not to harass anyone. We will not play the politics of calumny, politics of blackmail, or promote sectional politics. We will not do that. We have every reason why we must support APC and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates under the platform of the APC.

In Doguwa and in Tudun Wada, Allah, in His own wisdom, in His message, has now come to put all of us together on the same page. The other people who stood to be our opponents in those days, and those of us in very huge numbers in this huge bloc, Allah of peace, Allah of unity, has now decided to bring all of us together under one umbrella, so we are solid.

Are you saying that your constituency is more of a one-party enclave right now?

The Doguwa Local Government Chairman is now a member of the APC. Umar Haruna, who is the State Chairman of the APC, is also a strong stalwart of the APC. Our people who used to be on the other side, in Tudun Wada and in some parts of Doguwa Local Government, are generally now members of the APC. So we are united. I can list some of our strong hands around. Retired Air Commodore Salisu Yusuf, a soldier of repute and a well-respected member of our constituency, is now a card-carrying member of the APC. It’s very beautiful. Why? The Chairperson of Tudun Wada Local Government, Hajiya A’isha Adamu, the Chairman, ALGON, of Kano State, is also a card-carrying member of the APC. So, to sum it up, we have now come of age, and we have also gotten to a level where we are cruising politically.

But former Governor Kwankwaso has always been a big force in the state, and he is a running mate of the NDC presidential candidate…

I will continue to state that we are fully on the ground. I am saying this because all of us, those forces in the opposition then, and those other huge forces within us now and before, have now converged under one umbrella, and we are all on one page. We are now operating as a family. We are operating as a democratically elected group of people, and we will continue to ensure that victory comes to the APC from top to bottom. From top to the bottom.

Very recently, I believe you must have seen and noticed how our people in Tudun Wada, those who belong to the other side, have been able to change in their demeanour. They have been able to change in their disposition. They have changed in their narratives.

They have also changed their political pronouncements. They are all out, working and fighting for the success of His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf. The retired Air Commodore, Salisu Yusuf, is an APC man, and he is working for Abba Kabir Yusuf. His wife, the Chairperson of Tudun Wada Local Government, Hajiya A’isha Adamu, who is also the Chairperson or the Leader of Kano State ALGON, is also an APC lady. She is working for APC, and she is working for Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf. Together, we shall all fly on the same page.

How confident are you that President Tinubu can defeat Kwankwaso in Kano?

With a united front, we are winning. Together, we will sing the same song. Together, we will sing the song of victory and the song of success, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the second time in 2027.

This is our prayer. This is my prayer. I believe this is your prayer. This is the prayer of all our people in this federal constituency. No shaking and no going back. Tinubu must take a second chance by Allah’s grace.

And in Kano, no matter the controversy, no matter the crisis, no matter the manipulations, and no matter the shenanigans, no matter the political brouhaha in Kano, we cannot, and I repeat, we cannot afford to miss Governor Abba Kabir on his second chance. We cannot afford to miss him.

What about Governor Abba Yusuf? How assured is his second term?

Governor Abba Kabir is doing well in the area of infrastructural development. He is doing very well and excellently well in the area of human resource development.

Engineer Abba Kabir is developing the city of Kano, the metropolitan city of Kano, and he has gone down even to the rural areas, developing our rural communities to look like cities.

Abba Kabir is still on the ground empowering our women. He is empowering the youth. He has taken some of them to schools abroad, and he is financing their scholarships, some of them within Nigeria.

He is one governor that we must call an unprecedentedly performing governor of Kano State. He has the resources, and he is utilising the resources to the best of his ability and in the general interest of the people of Kano State.

And for that reason, we must all hail him. We must all ask our people to rally around him to ensure he comes back as the next governor for a second term in Kano State because all other candidates from other political parties, I want to bet you, are not like Abba.

And if you don’t have Abba, the one you have is not Abba. If your candidate is not Abba, he is not equal to Abba.

If your candidate for governor in Kano State is not Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, then definitely he cannot look like Abba.

It is only in the APC that we have Abba, the Abba of integrity, the Wakhali Abba, the Abba who walks round the clock in the interest of the people of Kano, the Abba that is promoting peace, unity, and tranquillity for the benefit and betterment of the State of Kano.

And by God’s grace, Kano will continue to fly as a model state, courtesy of the administration of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf. For the sake of God and for the sake of our people, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also doing a lot to develop Nigeria, to develop what you call Northern Nigeria.

So much infrastructure: Look at the railway work that is continuing from Kaduna to Daura, then proceeding to Maradi in Niger. Look at the Abuja-Kaduna Road. Look at Kaduna-Kano Road, Ruzaria. All these are infrastructural facilities that are almost completed at the moment.

After this major road, there is also another important road that is called a border road. A very important road that is consuming a lot of money, which is targeted to provide a second option, an alternative for commuters coming from the South to the North and for commuters coming from the North to the South.

That very important border road is the road that we call Badagry-Sokoto Expressway.

This is a road that, on completion, will provide and secure more than 1,326 kilometres of tarred road. And you go and fly on it non-stop. Courtesy of the President of the people of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

We cannot afford, I repeat, we cannot afford, by any reason, to allow a situation whereby somebody operating in the name of a joke, in the name of a snake-charmer, comes to risk this advantage that we are grasping as a result of the dedication and commitment of our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

How would you describe your service delivery in the constituency?

There is a difference between delivery by lip service and practical delivery. If you have government, you have government in name, and you have government that is in action. I say, without any fear of contradiction, that the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, going by its developmental projects, infrastructure supply and development of human resources, human development resources, and every other thing people need as a nation, is being provided by this government.

Some of those policies of government that may not be well understood- economic policies, taxation, removal of fuel subsidies- I believe people will gradually come to understand that there is wisdom in the withdrawal of subsidies.

There is wisdom in some of the taxation programmes that the Nigerian government has decided to review. But I agree with you that we, as the people of the government, and as the people of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can feel what you are feeling. We know the withdrawal of subsidies is quite tough. It’s a bit tough. We know that several taxes are also an issue that some of our people are not happy with.

But I want to promise you that laws and policies of government are not cast in stone. Policies of government and laws in any federal and democratic society are flexible. They are dynamic. We will reach out to the policymakers. As a member of the House, I can reach out to His Excellency, Mr. President, to tell him where the shoe is pinching.

We will be strong and bold enough to face Mr President as representatives of the people, to tell him, Mr President, the shoe is pinching down at the toes. Maybe it’s pinching on the knee. Or it’s pinching down on the fingers of the leg. And I believe Mr President is a listening president. Mr President is a democratic president. Mr President is a grassroots president. And I believe he will listen to some of the suggestions we will give to him.

But in the interim, I want you people to continue to pray for him. Pray for every other leader in Nigeria, including governors. No matter what parties they belong to, pray for them.

For now, they are leaders. They are our governors.

May Allah give them the wisdom and the ability to do the right thing for the benefit of our people, something that will take Nigeria to the next level and put it in a better position. This is my prayer.