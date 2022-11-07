Why Tinubu/Shettima avoid national debates ― Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization on Monday alleged that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, run away from national debates for fear of being exposed to Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said this in a statement, noted that the ruling party presidential ticket does not want to face probing questions over their actions.

The statement pointed out that Tinubu has a record of avoiding debates and public interrogations following “a mortal fear that Nigerians will put him to task on his alleged stinking corruption record, reported proxy treasury looting, obvious incompetence, ethnic bigotry as well as his alleged masterminding of APC’s anti-people policies that wrecked our nation in the last seven and half years.”

It observed that the APC flag bearer and his running mate cannot face debates for fears of having Tinubu’s claims of building Lagos State publicly exposed as a hoax as he cannot point to any legacy development project he achieved in the State as governor.

The statement added: “Asiwaju Tinubu is also aware that he cannot face the public to answer questions bordering on his past, particularly the question on his ancestry, the Alpha-Beta tax saga; as well as his alleged stranglehold on the business, politics and lives of Lagosians from 1999 till date.

“He is afraid of being exposed of fleecing Lagos State for eight years through multiple and harsh tax regimes with nothing to show other than rulership by brawl, breeding of touts and raising criminal street gangs, only to turn around now to attempt to claim the achievements of succeeding governors as his.

“Nigerians will recall that the APC Presidential Candidate did not attend the signing of the National Peace Accord in Abuja; he failed to turn up at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, he avoided the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference and shunned the televised debate organized by credible media houses and civil society groups in Abuja on Sunday to attend a marriage bash in the same nation’s capital.

“Is it not strange that Tinubu, who claims to be a progressive, is dodging debate, a hallmark of progressivism?

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have turned themselves into a butt of a public joke over their reported inability to even defend the scripts that were written for them with spurious claims and litany of fake promises which Nigerians have appropriately tagged as ‘Renewed Hopelessness.’

“Moreover, it is apparent that the APC Presidential Candidate could not detail his running mate to represent him at the Abuja debate ostensibly because of Sen. Shettima’s abysmal performance at the last Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries outing.

“Besides, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign is challenged to come clean on allegations in the public domain that Shettima is avoiding the debates for fear of awaiting probing questions on the alleged compromising of security as Governor of Borno State during which about 270 students were abducted in Chibok.

“Also, under his watch as Governor, there are unanswered questions over series of deadly terrorism attacks in the Borno State.

“Is Sen. Shettima afraid of explaining to Nigerians why his government did not heed the alleged security warning and directive by the Federal Government to relocate the schoolgirls to a safer location which would have averted the abduction?

“In shunning public debates, both Tinubu and Shettima have shown that they have nothing to offer and that they are in the Presidential race just for personal aggrandisement and not to serve Nigerians.

“On the other hand, Nigerians are celebrating the dazzling performance of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in public debates, media interviews and Townhall meeting where, in readiness to take over the reign of power in May 29, 2023, they have given excellent answers to questions and proffered practicable solutions to the myriads of problems brought to our nation by the APC.”

Meanwhile, the campaign organization has said that it will no longer respond to the defamatory utterances targeted at the PDP flag bearer, Atiku, by former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a separate statement signed by Senator Dino Melaye, the organization noted that the attacks lack substantive engagement on policy.

“It is only Atiku that has put forward a covenant with Nigeria. It is Atiku who pledges to bring quality education, restructure Nigeria, build a dynamic economy for prosperity, ensure the safety and security of life and property, and restore unity in diversity, develop our human capital, giving the private sector primacy in the nation’s economic development.

“It is bold and ambitious. No doubt it will be difficult, especially after the damage APC has wrought on the Nigerian people and its economy.

“On Education, Atiku seeks to enhance education outcomes with improvements in quality and efficiency. Flagship interventions such as the National Open Apprenticeship Programme and Graduate Trainee Internships that will elevate the role technical and vocational education can play in ensuring suitably qualified people for the workforce of tomorrow.

“Atiku will create 3 million jobs, including 1 million internships and incubating 100,000 entrepreneurs and supporting business innovation. An Atiku government will lift millions out of poverty.

“On the economy Atiku’s covenant with Nigerians among other things is for inclusive growth, create millions of jobs, and more than GDP per capita in a decade with a focus on agriculture, manufacturing with emphasis on small and medium scale enterprises (the backbone of most economies developing and developed).

“On security, increasing Nigeria’s law enforcement capabilities and institutional responsiveness including expanding policing numbers to 1 million. Reforming the nation’s security architecture is a priority.

“Atiku believes security is a collective issue. Unlike the APC candidate who is associated with various characters with reputations for purveying violence and mayhem, and his running mate with reported links to individuals involved in acts of terrorism in our country, Atiku has a law enforcement background understands what is to be at the frontlines of the nation’s security.

“On restructuring, Atiku is the only candidate advocating for restructuring. Clearly, Nigeria faces multiple challenges that can best be addressed by asking probing questions as to how or whether we can improve upon the nation’s organising principles for diversification and devolution for our better collective national development, through devolving issues such as social and welfare policies to state and local governments,

“Also returning to the concurrent list such issues as minerals and police and aspects of energy. On infrastructure, Atiku is the only candidate with a costed plan for infrastructure development, firm targets for power and a clear roadmap for diversifying the petroleum sector.”